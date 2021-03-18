Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

PNG-linked cases on the rise: Qld COVID caseload jumps to 48

by Hayden Johnson
18th Mar 2021 9:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland has recorded zero new community cases of COVID-19 overnight to Thursday morning, however eight new cases have been recorded in hotel quarantine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said six of the positive cases were from Papua New Guinea, meaning there were 48 active cases in the state's hospitals.

"That's something that we need to be very much aware of, I've been a strong advocate of regional quarantine and we're still yet to hear about that," she said.

Queenslanders underwent 7500 tests in the past 24 hours while the state's vaccinations reached 28,533.

Originally published as PNG-linked cases on the rise: Qld COVID caseload jumps to 48

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health png qld queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        500 JOBS: Huge Coles distribution centre taking shape

        Premium Content 500 JOBS: Huge Coles distribution centre taking shape

        Business The giant Ipswich facility is expected to create more than 500 jobs once it is operational

        FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        Premium Content IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

        News Lockyer mums are calling for a hospital close to town that offers birthing...

        Gatton man busted driving on meth twice just days apart

        Premium Content Gatton man busted driving on meth twice just days apart

        Crime Two drug driving charges have landed a Lockyer Valley man a hefty fine and loss of...