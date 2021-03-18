PNG-linked cases on the rise: Qld COVID caseload jumps to 48

Queensland has recorded zero new community cases of COVID-19 overnight to Thursday morning, however eight new cases have been recorded in hotel quarantine.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said six of the positive cases were from Papua New Guinea, meaning there were 48 active cases in the state's hospitals.

"That's something that we need to be very much aware of, I've been a strong advocate of regional quarantine and we're still yet to hear about that," she said.

Queenslanders underwent 7500 tests in the past 24 hours while the state's vaccinations reached 28,533.

