PM's visit not what shoppers bargained for

MACKAY VISIT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes the hand of Dulcie Weathered at Caneland Central on Thursday. With him is Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen.

MACKAY VISIT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes the hand of Dulcie Weathered at Caneland Central on Thursday. With him is Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. Emma Murray

SHOPPERS went into a frenzy when Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a surprise visit to Caneland Central yesterday.

Mr Morrison made a stop in Mackay to meet with local residents while on his tour of North Queensland, leaving many shoppers starstruck.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was at Caneland Central with George Christensen on Thursday to meet shoppers. Emma Murray

Prior to the Caneland walkthrough, the Prime Minister made a special visit to the RACQ CQ Rescue hangar to meet the crew and medical team who were first responders at all three recent shark attacks in Cid Harbour.

Mr Morrison thanked the crew for their efforts but would not be drawn on his views in relation to drum lines.

"This is a really difficult issue but I will be letting the state and local governments manage what happens. I trust they will deal with the issue sensitively.

"Of course the attacks will have an impact on the tourism industry but I'm sure local members will make decisions to protect community safety."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets shoppers at Caneland Central on Thursday. Emma Murray

The Prime Minister then travelled to the MECC where he met with hundreds of invited guests ranging from the Sarina Motor Cross club to the Mayor of Whitsundays.

A major issue addressed by Mr Morrison while in Mackay was funding for stage two of the ring road project.

"Mr Christensen has been making a very strong case for the ring road and we will be assessing the project closely," Mr Morrison said.

Mr Christensen handed the Prime Minister a folder full of information on the project as he was leaving.