PM’s JobSeeker rate rise revealed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has got the Coalition partyroom to agree to “modest” permanent ­increase to the dole for the first time since the 1990’s.

Sources from within the joint Coalition party room meeting told The Australian the permanent increase to JobSeeker will cost the government $9 billion over four years and confirmed the rate will go up by $50 a fortnight.

They said Australians on JobSeeker would be able to earn up to $150 per fortnight — down from $300 — before the maximum payment begins tapering.

The welfare reform package will include a permanent increase to the income free areas to $150 per fortnight for JobSeeker payment and youth allowance from April 1.

The government will also temporarily extend the waiver of the Ordinary Waiting Period for certain payments for a further three months to 30 June 2022.

It will also extend the expanded eligibility criteria for JobSeeker payment and Youth allowance for those required to self isolate or care for another to June 30, 2021.

CPA Australia welcomed the permanent increase in the rate of JobSeeker, announced today, but says the amount of the rise may not be sufficient.

CPA Australia Chief Executive Officer Andrew Hunter said: “For many unemployed workers the JobSeeker payment doesn’t provide adequate support or security. An increase was overdue before the pandemic.”

GetUp National Director Paul Oosting said raising JobSeeker by $3.50 a day is inadequate. “This isn’t a raise in the JobSeeker rate — it’s a half-arsed PR exercise that will entrench poverty and disadvantage for more than 1.2 million Australians who depend on JobSeeker to survive,” he said.

“The Morrison Government has thrown people on JobSeeker some crumbs and called it a raise. What it really is is an insult.”

It comes as The Australian has also learned a major welfare reform package is now being shelved due to long term budget implications.

Streamlining the income support payment system into a single ­increased payment for unemployed Australians and abolishing up to a dozen other supplements or subsidies available to recipients was previously the favoured option.

A meeting of the expenditure review committee last Friday ­decided to scrap the wider reform proposal — opting to increase the JobSeeker payment instead.

It is also understood there was resistance from some members of the committee to such a reform package because many of the supplementary payments were not accessed by all recipients and bundling them into a single payment could place ­additional structural pressure on the budget.

The welfare lobby, Labor and the Reserve Bank have all backed a permanent increase to the dole.

Before the introduction of the coronavirus supplement, which began last March at $550 a fortnight before being tapered down to $150 a fortnight, the base rate of JobSeeker ­payments sat at $565 a fortnight for a single non-renter who did not have any ­dependants.

Labor maintains the rate of JobSeeker needs to be increased but will not commit to a figure.

Australian Council of Social Service CEO Cassandra Goldie said it was crucial that job creation plans were coupled with a “permanent and adequate increase” to the JobSeeker payment.

“We cannot leave people behind to struggle in the poverty trap as we get through this crisis,” Dr Goldie said.

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy told a Senate committee he did not know how many of the 1.6 million workers supported by the scheme would be jobless following March 28.

“It’s very hard to predict exactly how many will go,” Dr Kennedy said.

“We expected the unemployment rate to peak at 7.5 (per cent) in March. That looks unlikely to me now.”



