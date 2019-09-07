Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation."
Politics

PM thanks those fighting bushfires

by Colin Brinsden
7th Sep 2019 12:35 PM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has offered his thanks to the fire services and volunteers who are battling bushfires in northern NSW and Queensland.

"Wherever you are in Australia today, I know that you stand with those who are facing that adversity in what is still a tense situation," Mr Morrison told a NSW Liberal conference in Sydney on Saturday.

"And to all those that are out there volunteering today and supporting those in desperate need and fighting those fires, as always we say thankyou to you."

He said people who have been impacted by the fires will get all the support they expect from the commonwealth and state governments of NSW and Queensland.

Eighteen homes have now been destroyed in Queensland as bushfires continue to blaze across the state.

A firefighter is also critically ill in hospital while four homes and a shooting range are believed destroyed as NSW fire crews battle dozens of uncontained bush and grass fires.

More Stories

bushfires scott morrison

Top Stories

    Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    premium_icon Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    Business Not content with just studying classical ballet full-time at the New Zealand School of Dance, Jordan Lennon is now going to open a business too.

    Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    premium_icon Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    Crime At the time of the offences he had gone off his medication

    Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    premium_icon Fed up: Bob Irwin breaks his silence

    Feature Wildlife Warrior Bob Irwin opens up about the invasive rumours