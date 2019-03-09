PM’s women comments go global

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments on women have been picked up by global media outlets. Picture: AAP

MEDIA outlets from the US to the UK and even across the Tasman in New Zealand have picked up on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's comments about female empowerment.

Speaking to the Chamber of Minerals and Energy in Western Australia on Friday, Mr Morrison said that men should not have to make way for women's empowerment.

"We're not about setting Australians against each other, trying to push some down to lift others up," he said. "We want to see women rise. But we don't want to see women rise only on the basis of others doing worse."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP

CNN reported on the outrage online particularly, as it was sure to point out in its headline, with the comments coming on International Women's Day.

The global media outlet pointed out that Mr Morrison's party has its own women's issue, that being the lack of female representation within parliament.

"Morrison's online detractors pointed out that just 22 per cent of sitting Liberal Party members across Australia's two houses of parliament are women," CNN said. "The opposition Australian Labor Party comes closer to gender parity with 44% of its sitting members women."

Julie Bishop and Kelly O'Dwyer are both leaving the federal Liberal Party. Picture: Gary Ramage

Other global media outlets also reported on Mr Morrison's comments, including the Guardian in the UK and The Guardian in the UK also reported on Mr Morrison's comments NZ City, across the Tasman.

Social media was also quick to blast the PM for his comments.

On International Women’s Day, ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ ‘s comments about women make international news.....for all the wrong reasons. 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/nUQvJS85fW — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) March 8, 2019

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has provoked outrage on #InternationalWomensDay by saying that men should not have to make way for women's empowerment #IWD2019 https://t.co/0jQzpshCQc — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2019

Can someone explain to the #notverybright @ScottMorrisonMP that is entirely possible to help some people without hurting others. https://t.co/vnB7jgMQnn — Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) March 8, 2019

Scott Morrison telling women not to get ahead of ourselves is so tin-eared it’s gobsmacking. Men who are threatened or worried of women achieving equality is the bloody problem. Seriously, who briefs these muppets?🤦‍♀️ — Sarah Hanson-Young💚 (@sarahinthesen8) March 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, Mr Morrison told reporters his party was "just getting on with it", in terms of getting more women into parliament.

He pointed to the 19 female members of the Liberals selected in either Senate or House seats since he became prime minister and a record seven female members of cabinet.

At a separate international women's day event in Sydney, former Liberal deputy leader Julie Bishop said there was a renewed effort to get more women elected to parliament, by mentoring young women and changing attitudes.

"Sure, you can have quotas and targets and you can mandate equality, but at the end of the day it's about attitudes - it's about how people feel about gender equality," she said.

Ms Bishop, who is steering a new group called Emergent Women, said she was positive about the future given the strong interest in the group.

"Unless there is a pool of talented women to choose from, women don't put themselves forward in the same way as men," she said.

However, she lamented the fact that Australia had gone from 15th in the world in terms of female parliamentary representation in 1997 to 50th in the world today. Liberal MPs Ann Sudmalis and Jane Prentice were both rolled in pre-selection contests and Julia Banks quit the party over bullying allegations, to sit as an independent.