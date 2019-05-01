PM’s $226m ticket to ride faster

THREE new rail station car parks and 10 road upgrades will be announced in Queensland under a $226 million Coalition scheme to slash commuting times.

In a plan that aims to get 1200 cars off choked roads between Logan, the Gold Coast and Brisbane, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce what he has billed a congesting-busting series of projects.

Rail stations at Beenleigh, Loganlea and Coomera will get new car parks paid for out of a special Budget fund for commuters.

A series of other road upgrades around commuter belt suburbs will further ease traffic snarls in a move the Coalition hopes will help bolster support in marginal electorates including Forde, Petrie, Dickson, Ryan and Brisbane.

The funding was locked in this year's Budget but the projects had not yet been announced.

Scott Morrison will announced the plans today ahead of his arrival in Brisbane, where he will debate Bill Shorten at The Courier-Mail/Sky News People's Forum on Friday.

Mr Morrison said the upgrades would help Queenslanders get home sooner and safer.

"People are sick of sitting in traffic and these local and practical measures will help people get home sooner and safer," Mr Morrison said.

"By managing money and running a strong economy we are able to invest record funding in road and rail projects which improve the lives of so many Queenslanders.

"This funding will fix local traffic pinch points and bottle necks that have the most impact on congestion, helping everyone get home sooner."

The 10 road projects include upgrades to the intersection at Oxley Drive and Brisbane Rd in Arundel, High Rd and Easterly St in Waterford, Henry Rd-Dohles Rocks Rd in Griffin and the Klinger Rd and Boardman Rd intersection in Kippa-Ring.

Other roads in Bracken Ridge, Coopers Plains, Priestdale, Beenleigh, Park Ridge and Kenmore were also slated for improvements in a move designed to ease pressure on traffic around the city.

The upgrades are part of Mr Morrison's plan to claw back support from voters with a series of road by road improvements that make life easier for residents.

They will build on upgrades including to the Pacific and Gateway motorways and the Gold Coast light rail.

Melbourne received 25 commuter car parks under the Budget fund but a government adviser said local communities in Melbourne had lobbied for the car parks while demand in Brisbane was greater for roadworks.