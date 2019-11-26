Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison."
Politics

PM protecting Liberal MP Gladys Liu: Labor

by Daniel McCulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:51 AM

LABOR has accused the prime minister of running a protection racket for a Liberal MP facing questions about her ties to the Chinese government.

As allegations of Chinese foreign interference swirl around federal parliament, opposition senator Penny Wong is demanding Gladys Liu explain her connection to various Beijing-linked organisations.

"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison," Senator Wong told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Ms Liu, a first-term MP for the Melbourne seat of Chisholm, faced scrutiny earlier this year over previous links to Chinese Communist Party propaganda groups.

The simmering issue has gathered steam again in recent days after allegations emerged that China tried to plant a spy in Australia's parliament.

More Stories

gladys liu labor party liberal party scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        premium_icon Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        Business Two of Ipswich’s favourite locally made soft drinks are being brought back to to raise money for palliative care services.

        NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime A 72-year-old Teneriffe man made a big mistake when he was busted driving through...

        • 26th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        premium_icon Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        Crime An Ipswich court has heard how a couple landed in trouble after venting their...

        • 26th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family.