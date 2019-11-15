PM, NSW Premier reveal vision for Sydney’s future

An artists impressions for the future development of the Glebe Island area. Supplied for Bradfield Oration. Image by Arterra Interactive and Rob Mirams

An artists impressions for the future development of the Glebe Island area. Supplied for Bradfield Oration. Image by Arterra Interactive and Rob Mirams

A FUTURE vision for Sydney will be revealed today by the State and Federal Government at a meeting of industry leaders.

The sixth 2019 Bradfield Oration brings together the best and brightest in planning, politics and industry to discuss a blueprint for Sydney's future.

Breathing new life into the city to make the most of a record infrastructure pipeline will be the key discussion point for panellists.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Berejiklian are among the political leaders joining The Daily Telegraph’s Bradfield Oration 2019.

Beginning with a message from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will also outline her vision for the Emerald City, alongside America's 'uber-geographer' Joel Kotkin and former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett.

The Bradfield Oration is The Daily Telegraph's campaign for the future of our world-class city.

Commemorating the legacy of Dr John Bradfield, a visionary Australian engineer, the event will probe the biggest challenges facing Sydney while exploring potential solutions.

From the transport, housing and public infrastructure needed to keep pace with an unprecedented population boom to keeping the city's night-life alive, the event will explore ways to help Sydney sustain growth and retain its position as a world-leading city.

Leveraging the tech revolution to future-proof the city and realising its tourism potential in an increasingly globalised world will also be front of mind.

The visionaries that will drive the state's future will also be celebrated, with the 2019 recipient of the Lendlease Bradfield Urbanisation Scholarship - recognising the finest minds in urban planning - set to be revealed.

Hosted by The Daily Telegraph's editor Ben English and moderated by National Political Editor Sharri Markson, CEO of the Australian Museum and Anthony Shepherd, independent Chair of the Bradfield Board join several other high-profile names set to speak at the event.

The event comes as part of The Daily Telegraph's hallmark Bradfield campaign, which pledges to drive the news cycle with priority editorial coverage around urban planning and associations with Sydney's biggest minds in planning.