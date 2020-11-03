Menu
Letters to the Editor

PM must act now on bushfire recommendations

3rd Nov 2020 12:52 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Well another bushfire Royal Commission has just concluded and many recommendations have been made.

With the bushfire season just around the corner it is vital that Scott Morrison shows some intestinal fortitude and accepts and implements all of the recommendations as soon as possible.

He has to seriously respond to them not just throw them in a drawer and ignore them. Another bush fire season is almost upon us and they are getting  more destructive every year.

We desperately need highly trained and well equipped firefighters, those who can quickly respond to any fire threat.

On top of that we also desperately need to have a suitably trained aerial fire teams  equipped with large capacity aircraft based here for immediate use whenever serious bushfires break out.

Just think of the time and lives that could be saved if we had our own aerial fire fighting teams based here and always available for use.

He could introduce fire fighting teams and aeroplanes and make them an operational wing of the Air Force.

It would also help  reduce the severity and the extent of the fires having these quick response teams readily available to be deployed at any time.

It is going to be a real challenge for Scott Morrison to get all of these facilities up and running smoothly.

One can only hope he can see through the fog past his own needs and come up with something that the community really needs.

It is entirely up to him so I hope he has the backbone to see it through.

It would definitely be a feather in his cap and I am sure the community would be very appreciative of his actions.

I hope he realises that many people are relying on him to do the right thing because it is desperately needed in so many communities around this country.

He also desperately needs to address the ongoing effects of climate change.     

Douglas Young, Silkstone

bushfire season letters to the editior scott morrison
Ipswich Queensland Times

