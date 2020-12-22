PM has opportunity to bring positive change

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Scott Morrison claims that through his superior leadership and the efforts of his team, the economy is still in great shape even though we face monstrous debt and deficit for many years to come.

He claims his lop-sided policies like Job Keeper saved the businesses of the nation from complete failure.

In a small way they did, but they only supported the businesses that supported him.

He totally ignored the plight of many other businesses as well as over a million casual workers who were sacked without receiving any benefits at all.

His unfair distribution of support measures did not achieve what it was supposed to achieve.

He threw money at businesses in a moment of panic, which resulted in the fraudulent exploitation of the funds by big business.

Many businesses were not entitled to any support but they took it anyway.

His lack of control over these funds has once again resulted in his big business buddies fraudulently ripping off the welfare system for their own benefit.

When are we going to employ politicians who know what they are doing?

Throwing inadequate policies out into the electorate without any financial controls is a pathway to financial disaster.

Now that big business has saved itself through financial exploitation is the government going to retrieve the money from those who obtained it through fraud?

Personally, I think Mr Morrison should be replaced.

At the moment we are going nowhere and all the inaction is being caused by the lack of leadership and poor performance of the Prime Minister and the inadequacy of his government.

Never has there been a more positive time to implement change and start afresh by providing honest, stable supportive government that is there to support all of its constituents and treat everybody equally and fairly.

That is what democratic government is all about.

Douglas Young

Silkstone