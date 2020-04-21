Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."
Politics

PM condemns racist attacks

by Sam Clench
21st Apr 2020 3:00 PM

When asked about racist attacks on Asian Australians, Scott Morrison had a simple message.

"Stop it. That's my message. And I think that is the message of every Australian," Mr Morrison said.

"Now is a time to support each other. And I would remind everyone it was Chinese Australians in particular who provided one of the greatest defences we had in those early weeks. They were the ones who first went into self-isolation.

"It was through their care, it was through their commitment, their patience, that the country was protected in the first wave.

"So absolutely I deplore that sort of behaviour against any Australian, regardless of their religion or ethnicity or whatever it happens to be.

"We have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."

More Stories

coronavirus racism scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WWII digger’s latest birthday milestone

        premium_icon WWII digger’s latest birthday milestone

        News An Ipswich veteran is celebrating his 101st birthday today. "I never thought I would see a time like this," he said.

        Century-old article holds hope amid crisis

        premium_icon Century-old article holds hope amid crisis

        News Spooky similarities echoed in 100-year-old newspaper article

        Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        premium_icon Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

        Rural It’s not the type of crop you’d expect to find in Toogoolawah

        Distancing pays off with declining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Distancing pays off with declining COVID-19 cases

        News Only a handful of patients are still recovering, but it is too early to become...