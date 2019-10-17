PM attacked over lack of funding for Ipswich projects

FEDERAL member for Blair Shayne Neumann has unloaded on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, calling for funding on the Cunningham Hwy to boost Ipswich's economy.

Mr Neumann said the Mr Morrison "could visit Yamanto this week and put a shovel in the ground” but blamed his hubris for inaction.

"Scott Morrison needs to urgently bring forward spending on the Cunningham Highway Upgrade to boost the local economy,” Mr Neumann said.

"The International Monetary Fund has today joined the call for Mr Morrison to provide fiscal stimulus and invest in infrastructure to support our economy and improve productivity.

"And around Ipswich the need for a boost to local jobs and the local economy couldn't be more urgent.”

The Queensland Government has been the only state government in the country to respond to the Federal Treasurer's calls for projects that can be brought forward.

"Yet almost a week later, the Government has failed to announce a single project in regional Queensland will be brought forward,” Mr Neumann said.

"Bills are going up while jobs are harder to come by, and Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg are sitting on their hands.

"The failure to fast-track infrastructure in regional Queensland is further evidence the Morrison Government does not have a plan to stimulate an economy that is floundering on its watch.

"Scott Morrison should end the hubris and work with the Queensland Government to bring forward this project to stimulate jobs and improve productivity.”