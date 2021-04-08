Plumber got involved in pub brawl sparked by NRL star’s slur

The second man at the centre of a Dubbo pub brawl, which started after a Brisbane Broncos player levelled a homophobic slur at a fan, has pleaded guilty to assault charges in court.

According to court documents, when Jordan Gray asked the NRL star for a photo at the Commercial Hotel on November 6 last year, Staggs said "nah, you walk like a f*****".

Kotoni Staggs hails from Wellington and is on the cusp of securing a multi million dollar new deal with the Broncos. Picture: Brett Costello

Police said after Mr Gray told Staggs to "f*** off" the Dally M Centre of the Year approached his fan at a table to ask if he called him a "black c***".

Afterwards, two of Staggs's mates - Wellington man Brad McCarroll, 21 and Bathurst man Brogan Black, 22 - stood in front of Staggs and started punching Mr Gray in the head repeatedly.

Staggs has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the brawl.

Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs with his friend Brogan Black. Picture: Facebook

During the brawl police said a woman, Charlotte Duffy, received a strike to the face and cut upper lip, the "substantial cause" of which was McCarroll's violent and reckless behaviour.

According to police, after pub patrons intervened to break up the brawl, McCarroll saw Mr Gray in another room of the pub.

Police said McCarroll started punching Mr Gray repeatedly again, during what was described as an unprovoked attack captured on CCTV.

Black handed himself in to Dubbo police after the brawl, while McCarroll stayed at the pub to kick on.

Wellington man Brad McCarroll is yet to be sentenced for his role in the brawl. Picture: Facebook/Brad Mccarroll

McCarroll was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Black was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Black was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order when he faced Dubbo Local Court in January.

McCarroll was initially due to be sentenced in March, but that date was delayed until April.

On Wednesday he appeared in court for sentencing and magistrate Gary Wilson ordered a sentencing assessment report.

McCarroll, who police said worked as a plumber, is now due to be sentenced in May.

Dubbo Local Court magistrate Gary Wilson set a new date in May for McCarroll’s sentencing. Picture: Jedd Manning

Staggs was investigated by the NRL integrity unit, fined $10,000 and ordered to undertake an education course.

He said he was remorseful about the incident.

"I know what I did is in the past now," Staggs said.

"I have nothing against the bloke that it happened to and it's all aside now".

