Plumber caught unlicensed and under influence

The plumber was busted over the limit. AndreyPopov

RIDING a black Honda 600CC motorcycle, Joseph Spijkers caught the eye of passing Ipswich police.

The tradie was intercepted and found to be an unlicensed driver - and tested positive to ice in his system.

The Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that the plumber would likely now have to take a bus to his work jobs.

Joseph Neil Spijkers 36, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving when drugs (methylamphetamine) were in his system; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the offences took place at Leichhardt on Friday, March 15.

He said Spijkers had held Learner licence (motor vehicle) that expired on October 16 last year but this class was not approved for riding under the Learner motorcycle scheme.

Spijkers told police he could not afford to renew the licence at the time, telling officers he was just going for a ride.

He was also aware the registration of his Honda 600 had expired nine weeks before on January 24.

A saliva test tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Spijkers had recently returned to work and the licence disqualification would put him out of work, unless he could find public transport that could carry his tools of trade.

The offences would also breach a suspended jail sentence (for unrelated offences) issued by the District Court on June 21 last year.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Spijkers he was taking an enormous risk by involving himself in drug related offences.

He was fined $800 and his licence disqualified for four months.