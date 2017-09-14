25°
Your Story

Plover attack caught on camera

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: This is the shot David Harris got of a very angry plover.
LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: This is the shot David Harris got of a very angry plover.
DAVIDH3
by

QUEENSLAND TIMES reader and keen birder David Harris had a close call near Raceview this week.

He spotted two plovers in a paddock on Ipswich Rd and stopped for a closer look.

"That's when they saw me they headed straight for me," he said. "They pulled out at the last minute."

"I got my camera out and they came again.

"This is the shot I got of a very angry plovery.

"They obviously had a nest close by."

"Note the 'spurs' on it's wing. They are not there for decoration. That's why they are also called 'Spur winged Plovers'."

"I am in the Brisbane bird club and I got a few compliments for this pic.

"A few commented on the event and said that they thought it was too dangerous as they have drawn blood on a few occasions.

"Also they complimented me on keeping the camera so still, although I shut my eyes when they were very close to me." 

Topics:  animals birds nesting photography plover

Region's newest IGA now open for business

Region's newest IGA now open for business

The new store will also deliver 30 new jobs.

Tweeters Country Getaway: where birds soar over the gorge

Tweeters Country Getaway

An ‘outback’ experience but just two hours from Brisbane

Bushfire enters sixth day

About 24 fire crews have been called to control a fire near Wattlecamp Rd.

Crews remain on scene of bush blaze

Ipswich's latest world champion - for the third time

Ipswich Pistol Club member Karla Blowers won her third consecutive world title at the recent International Practical Shooting Confederation shoot in France.

All she wanted to do after returning home was sleep

Local Partners