Plover attack caught on camera

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: This is the shot David Harris got of a very angry plover.

QUEENSLAND TIMES reader and keen birder David Harris had a close call near Raceview this week.

He spotted two plovers in a paddock on Ipswich Rd and stopped for a closer look.

"That's when they saw me they headed straight for me," he said. "They pulled out at the last minute."

"I got my camera out and they came again.

"This is the shot I got of a very angry plovery.

"They obviously had a nest close by."

"Note the 'spurs' on it's wing. They are not there for decoration. That's why they are also called 'Spur winged Plovers'."

"I am in the Brisbane bird club and I got a few compliments for this pic.

"A few commented on the event and said that they thought it was too dangerous as they have drawn blood on a few occasions.

"Also they complimented me on keeping the camera so still, although I shut my eyes when they were very close to me."