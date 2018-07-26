Plenty of tourists looking for work in the Lockyer

WORKERS STILL COME: Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet believes the new laws are worthwhile.

WORKERS STILL COME: Barden Produce farm manager Trevor Pezet believes the new laws are worthwhile. Cassandra Glover

THE Lockyer Valley is as popular as ever with foreign workers applying daily for farming jobs.

It is believed the new laws surrounding minimum wage and licensing make the tourists feel more protected in their work.

The Gatton Caravan Park, which is where many of the pickers call home for their 88 days of farm work, is running at almost capacity.

Gatton Caravan Park assistant Julie Gordon said they were seeing more tourists apply for accommodation than usual.

"The new laws are good for the kids because they feel more secure being signed off," Ms Gordon said.

The laws implemented by the government ensure workers are employed legally and are paid the minimum wage.

Up to 240 tourists are picked up from outside the caravan park every morning and driven to work by contractors.

Better Crop Management managing director Rod Parker said tourists without work often waited outside the caravan park in hope of contractors needing an extra set of hands.

"You can go down to the caravan park 5.30-6 in the morning and you'll have people running up to the car asking if you've got any work today," he said.

"I'm getting texts all the time from people looking for work," he said.

Mr Parker, who was recently audited by Labour Hire Licensing Queensland, said the new requirements didn't affect contractors who were operating above board, apart from a little extra paperwork.

"It (the laws) will get it across the board that workers will get a fair deal and they will get paid the correct amount," Mr Parker said.

Barden Produce Farm manager Trevor Pezet said he still employed the same amount of pickers despite the extra cost.

"It certainly hasn't decreased, or put us off employing people because we still have a job to be done," Mr Pezet said.

"The number of people we employ hasn't reduced but we're still yet to be told if we can pass the cost of our business to our customers."

While the news laws surrounding minimum wage have cost Mr Pezet an extra dollar per hour for every employee, he said the laws were worthwhile.

Employers and workers who are caught operating illegally can face up to $315,000 in fines.