Plenty of tempting options to test weekend skills

FISHING LINES

THE options are varied at the moment with reports of quality fish coming from a variety of locations.

If you want to head out to one of the nearby impoundments to chase a bass or yellowbelly, Moogerah or Maroon Dam are great options as they are firing.

Maroon Dam is hosting a bass competition this weekend so if you're not into crowds maybe head to Lake Moogerah.

The bass have begun to school in Moogerah, hanging in three locations.

The Spit, near the dam wall, is a great place to start looking for bass. These fish are responding to a wide range of techniques.

Use your sounder to find the schools of bass. Once you find them, try slow hopping blades like the ZX40s or silent Jackall Tn60s.

If the fish are being tightlipped, try vertically jigging ice jigs or heavily weighted Keitech soft plastics as the scent can often trigger a bite.

The timbered section of the dam is another great spot to try as bass and yellowbelly are often found on the drop-offs and deeper holes at this time of year.

The timber is a great place to troll for bass with deeper diving lures.

If you don't want to troll, cast sinking lures like the Jackall Mask60 or spinnerbaits towards the steeper banks or around sunken timber will attract the attention of both bass and yellowbelly.

If you are fishing with kids or want to use bait, take some shrimp traps and collect live shrimp. Freshwater worms also work very well around the sunken trees.

Use a very small sinker and smaller hook for best results.

Reports from the Port of Brisbane have also been varied with some good captures of threadfin salmon and jew fish.

Most of these fish are coming from the drop-offs near the oil pipeline or along the drop-offs near Clara's Rocks.

Soft vibes like the Zerek Fish Traps or Jackall Transams seem to be the go-to lures at the moment as they sink fast in the current and can be hopped near the bottom easily.

The vibration and action of these lures mimics a dying or injured bait fish or prawn contributing to their success. There has been a bit of snapper and estuary cod bi-catch using these lures, which is very welcome.

If you prefer using baits, larger prawns or whole squid are working.

Focus on the same areas and anchor up to help deal with the current. Try running a longer leader to allow as much natural movement in your baits and run a circle hook to help releasing undersized or unwanted fish.

If you are restricted to the bank, Boggy Creek provides access to some great fishing options.

Flathead, bream and threadfin salmon are all possibilities in Boggy Creek.

Flicking soft plastics is a great way to target the flat-head as you can cover a lot of area.

Remember flathead are quite happy to feed in very shallow water but also favour drop-offs and areas where they can ambush prey like gutters or drainage areas.

Prawns and squid are good baits in Boggy Creek and bream and smaller threadfin are becoming common on the larger bait prawns.

Charltons Bait and Tackle is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank. Phone (07) 38181677 or email info@charltonsfishing.com. au

Top catches

Have you been out and about enjoying some recent fishing success?

If so, email your best photos and information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb and relevant details about your special catch.