Plenty of room to move in Deebing Heights

DEEBING Heights has one of the best capital growth rates in Queensland.

The suburb has great infrastructure with parks and schools and is a safe and secure place for families.

Deebing Heights is just 10 minutes from the Ipswich CBD and Orion Central and has a plethora of great schools in the area.

Sales consultant for NGU Real Estate Ripley, Jordan Strudwick said the best thing about Deebing Heights was the block sizes.

"With properties regularly offering more than 1000sq m of land, it allows owners to feel removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life, but without sacrificing location," he said. "My favourite part of Deebing Heights is the Paradise Heights acreage estate which houses more than 200, one-acre blocks.

"I love how you can be so close to town, but have serenity, peace and security.

Deebing Heights has a mix of established and new homes.

As you drive through the suburb, you can see a range of properties - from solidly-built homes from the 70's with large floorplans and ample storage - to brand new builds featuring all the latest trends.

Mr Strudwick said he loved the different lifestyles each property catered to.

"Whether you are looking for a low-maintenance home, or something that has room for all the toys and a shed, Deebing Heights has you covered," he said.

In 2016, Deebing Heights welcomed a new, multi-million-dollar state primary school. With the school already being recognised as one of the best in the state, it is set to teach up to 1000 students over the coming years. Deebing Heights also houses kilometres of walking and bike paths, which is great for weekend activities with the family.

SPOTLIGHT ON DEEBING HEIGHTS

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $442,444 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 0% 12 months 1% 3 years 7.5% 5 years -15.7% Annually (10 years) 0%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 27 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 5.9 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.5% Units n/a