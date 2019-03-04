Plenty of options to sign-on for or share in regional fun

HOUSE RULES

RIPLEY Valley Football Club are a newly formed club who are ready to take registrations for people from four through to senior men's.

Ripley officials will be holding a sign-on day on Sunday, March 10, from 9am to noon at Forty West Café.

For more information on the football club's offering, head to the Ripley Valley FC Facebook page.

Join Net Set Go

THE Ipswich Netball Association will again hold a Net Set Go Program for five and six year olds.

The Net Set Go program is a great introduction to the popular sport played at the Doris Howes courts.

The program is fully endorsed by Netball Australia.

The Ipswich program will run on Saturdays starting May 25 through to August 24.

Cost is $104, which includes a pack with a shirt and a ball.

Visit the Ipswich Netball Association Facebook page for more details.

Cycling celebration

THERE are so many events happening for the community to get out and try the different forms of cycling.

The week of celebration kicks off with the Tuffkidz Duathlon on Saturday, March 23. This remains one of the most popular events for kids.

Wednesday, March 27, is Ride to Work Day as well as the Ipswich Cycling Club's 'Come and Try' night.

Friday will switch to the BMX bikes with a fun night of racing at the Wiley Park BMX track.

The final event is the Ipswich 100, which is a road event covering a range of distances.

The Ipswich 100 event is happening on Sunday, March 31.

For more information on any of these events, visit www.ihfoundation.org.au/ride-on-week

Touch fundraiser for flood victims

DON'T forget that Ipswich Touch is holding a social touch day to raise funds to support the victims of the Townsville floods.

The event is happening on March 10, starting at 9am at the Jim Finimore touch fields at One Mile.

For more information or to nominate a team, go to the Ipswich Touch Association Facebook page.