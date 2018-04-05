Plenty of needle as police remove drug user's syringe

A SYRINGE was still embedded in the arm of ice user Roy Weazel when ambulance and police officers turned up at his North Ipswich home late at night.

When the needle was pulled out, Weazel became aggressive.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Tracy Long said officers went to the house at 12.45am after being called to assist paramedics.

She said the paramedics indicated that Weazel had taken an unknown substance and been "aggressive and combative" when they wanted to take him to hospital.

Sgt Long said the police saw Weazel lying in a bed, a syringe still embedded in his forearm.

"He said it was his and he used it for ice," she said.

She said that when police tried to remove the needle he got up and aggressively lunged out at an officer.

Weazel was told to calm down but police had to restrain him.

Roy Thomas Weazel, 31, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing a police officer on March 17; and failing to take reasonable precautions with a needle or syringe.

Magistrate Louise Shephard ordered Weazel to complete 60 hours of community service.