Rosewood Station.
Gary Leybourn
People and Places

Plenty of clicks for Rosewood pic

13th Nov 2018 9:33 PM

HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Gary Leybourn.

His post 'Rosewood Station' was the popular choice with our readers.

Thank you to Bobby D Skidmore, Chervina Maroske, Christian Westfal Andersen, Cory Heath, Frell Walsh, Lyn McLean and Mitchell Crawford for contributing too.

Lightning lights up rotating supercell at Amberly.
Bobby D Skidmore

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story”.

My horse Ace.
Chervina Maroske

Wooroolin.
Christian Westfal Andersen

Troop train at Swanbank.
Cory Heath

So proud of losing two front teeth.
Frell Walsh

Scenic Rim.
Lyn McLean

Ipswich Softball Open Men State Champions.
Mitchell Crawford
