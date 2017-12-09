Plenty of choice for the festive season

GOOD BUYS: Expect to pay firm prices for parsnips, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn and potatoes. Strawberries are good at the moment.

IT IS perfect weather for mangoes and salads with ample top quality produce available in the lead-up to Christmas, although some Victorian grown crops are expected to rise in price after recent rain deluges.

Beetroot is the best priced vegetable of the week, with asparagus also at rock bottom prices but struggling with quality.

There are ample stocks of reasonably priced Asian vegetables, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, carrot, celery, eggplant, fennel, leeks, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and pumpkin to choose from.

Beans are value-for-money but of average quality, so look for ones that are bright green, smooth, and have crisp pods. Thin green beans are faster cooking and generally shorter in length, whereas, older thicker and longer green beans work well for French cutting.

Salads are great eating at this time of year and are value-for-money with reasonably priced lettuce, mixed leaf salad, cucumber, eshallots and all herbs available.

Avocados and tomatoes are still holding firm prices.

For those who love to add fresh ginger to their cakes, stir fries and even their tea, be prepared to pay top dollar at this time of year.

It's a great season for mangoes with the Queensland crop producing some excellent product at reasonable prices.

You can also pick up limes, pears, passionfruit, peaches, nectarines and paw paw at affordable prices.

Be wary of the quality of cherries, apricots and plums with the smaller offerings cheap and struggling with quality but the tastier, larger fruit eating well at firm prices.

Lychees are also priced at two levels, with some at reasonable prices but the expensive offerings are by far the best eating. Look for lychee fruits with a bright red, pebbly textured rind, which indicates that they have reached the proper sugar-to-acid ratio.

For berry lovers, try popping a blueberry into a raspberry, although all berries, including strawberries, are at firm prices.

You will also pay firm prices for other family favourites including apples, bananas, grapes, figs, kiwifruit, all melons and pineapples.