It’s something most Australians want but one state is more opposed to it than others, a new survey reveals.
Health

Plenty of Aussies are up for the COVID jab

by Melissa Iaria
22nd Dec 2020 3:27 PM

Three in four Australians are willing to get a COVID-19 jab, with Tasmania leading the charge, a new survey reveals.

A whopping 84 per cent of Tasmanians would be willing to be vaccinated if one becomes available, followed by NSW (81 per cent), Victoria (79 per cent) and South Australia (77 per cent), according to a Roy Morgan survey.

Of all states, Queenslanders were most vehemently opposed, with 20 per cent not willing to take part.

This was followed by West Australians at 14 per cent, based on the survey taken last month.

Meanwhile, enthusiasm by Australians generally for getting vaccinated has waned over time, with 77 per cent indicating they are willing, down 10 percentage points on April survey results.

A small number of Australians (12 per cent) are unwilling to be vaccinated for coronavirus, up five per cent since April, while 11 per cent don't know.

Most Australians would get a COVID-19 vaccine, a survey reveals. Source: Roy Morgan
Most Australians believe travel restrictions between countries are acceptable in order to fight the virus spreading.

Most also think the Australian government is handling the crisis well with 82 per cent agreeing, up 17 per cent since April.

However, one in five Australians think the COVID threat is exaggerated, with those living outside capital cities more likely to agree.

Most Australians, or 75 per cent, did not think the virus threat was overblown.

Meanwhile, three quarters would sacrifice their human rights to prevent the virus spreading, a drop of five percentage points from April.

The results were taken from a national web survey of a cross-section of 1008 Australian adults from November 12-17.

