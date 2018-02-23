Pledge to help balance the gender ledger in leadership roles

LADIES, it's time to put your hand up.

This year, the National Farmers' Federation is calling for agribusiness and farm representative groups to help even the gender ledger by partnering with the Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program (DiALP).

Groups keen to get involved will go through an audit process examining the inclusion of female leaders in their senior team and, where there is room for improvement, will have to publically pledge to work towards achieving change.

Next month, applications will be called for from aspiring female leaders to join the program - successful participants will be given a mentor who will help them achieve their leadership goals.

National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simpson said women had been the "backbone of farming" for many years.

"However, the fact remains, female representation on farm is not matched in the senior ranks and around the board tables of our farm representative organisations and agribusinesses," she said.

"And our industry is poorer for it.

"When I take a look around the organisations advocating on behalf of farmers and agribusinesses servicing our industry, there is a distinct lack of female representation.

"I believe this is out of step with actual farm businesses, the vast majority of which are family owned and where women absolutely play an equal role."

The 2018 Program will culminate in a Graduation at the NFF's National Congress during October and the establishment of the DiALP Alumni.

The Graduation will also be an opportunity for those organisation who have made the commitment to meaningful chance to share their achievements and the realised benefits of increased gender diversity.

Visit https://farmers.org.au/get-involved/campaigns/diversity-in-agricultural-leadership.html for more information.