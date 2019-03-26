Menu
Claypave owner John Piele.
Claypave owner John Piele. Cordell Richardson
Business

Pledge to Claypave staff as company goes into administration

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Mar 2019 4:30 PM
CLAYPAVE employees affected by the company being put in administration will receive support to reskill if they are laid off.

The century-old brickworks went into administration after it was hit by rising competition from cheaper imports and a downturn in building activity.

Adam Ward from insolvency specialist Worrells has been appointed and the future of dozens of employees are uncertain.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the state would do everything in its power to support workers of the Ipswich institution.

"I'm willing to help in any way, shape manner or form," she said.

"The company is of the view it will know more about its future in the next month."

Ms Miller said she would help employees reskill for other local businesses such as Australia Post, Rheinmetall or Costco if required.

"I want them to know they will never walk alone during this journey," she said.

Mr Ward this week said the administration was in its infancy, and "a number of parties have expressed interest in the business or company assets".

administration claypave jo-ann miller state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

