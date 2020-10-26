Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Labor will construct a new fire and rescue station in Augustine Heights if re-elected.
Labor will construct a new fire and rescue station in Augustine Heights if re-elected.
Politics

Pledge to build new 24/7 fire station for Greater Springfield

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LABOR will construct a new 24/7 fire and rescue station if re-elected to boost full time firefighter numbers and better service Greater Springfield.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said it would be built in Augustine Heights.

Mrs Mullen said the final hurdle was finalising a suitable piece of land with Springfield City Group, which is required to provide the land as part of their development agreement.

Once that is finalised, Mrs Mullen said work can start “straight away” with funding provided for planning and design of the station in this financial year.

If it goes ahead, construction is expected to start in 2021-22 and it should be finished in 2022-23.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘I just cried’: Three Ipswich hair salons broken into

“I’ve been working closely with the residents of Greater Springfield on the need for additional firefighting capability, and I’m pleased that the Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering,” she said.

“The new fully operational 24/7 fire station will boost firefighter numbers and emergency firefighting response times across Greater Springfield.

“Locals will be protected for everything from house fires, to industrial and bush fires as well as having access to the world’s best emergency rescue personnel.

“We’re making plans now to increase Queensland’s firefighting capacity into the future to protect our homes.

“Once built there will also be jobs for locally based, fully-trained firefighters and support staff.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

queensland election 2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after tree falls on him during storm

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after tree falls on him during storm

        News A man has been rushed to hospital this afternoon

        Thousands without power as wild storms pull down powerlines

        Premium Content Thousands without power as wild storms pull down powerlines

        News The eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway have been blocked by fallen trees and a...

        One ball from victory: Bizarre way to deny Ipswich team win

        Premium Content One ball from victory: Bizarre way to deny Ipswich team win

        Cricket ‘Odd’ time to finish rain-affected match with home team on verge of important win.

        ‘I just cried’: Three Ipswich hair salons broken into

        Premium Content ‘I just cried’: Three Ipswich hair salons broken into

        Crime Police are investigating after four Ipswich businesses were broken into it over the...