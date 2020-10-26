Pledge to build new 24/7 fire station for Greater Springfield

Labor will construct a new fire and rescue station in Augustine Heights if re-elected.

LABOR will construct a new 24/7 fire and rescue station if re-elected to boost full time firefighter numbers and better service Greater Springfield.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said it would be built in Augustine Heights.

Mrs Mullen said the final hurdle was finalising a suitable piece of land with Springfield City Group, which is required to provide the land as part of their development agreement.

Once that is finalised, Mrs Mullen said work can start “straight away” with funding provided for planning and design of the station in this financial year.

If it goes ahead, construction is expected to start in 2021-22 and it should be finished in 2022-23.

“I’ve been working closely with the residents of Greater Springfield on the need for additional firefighting capability, and I’m pleased that the Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering,” she said.

“The new fully operational 24/7 fire station will boost firefighter numbers and emergency firefighting response times across Greater Springfield.

“Locals will be protected for everything from house fires, to industrial and bush fires as well as having access to the world’s best emergency rescue personnel.

“We’re making plans now to increase Queensland’s firefighting capacity into the future to protect our homes.

“Once built there will also be jobs for locally based, fully-trained firefighters and support staff.”

