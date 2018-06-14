Menu
Pledge to air-con Ipswich schools

Helen Spelitis
by
14th Jun 2018 1:05 PM
SCHOOL kids would no longer face sweltering summer days, struggling to concentrate under a pledge to air-condition every state school classroom in Queensland.

The LNP made the commitment today, during Opposition leader Deb Frecklington's budget reply speech.

Ipswich parents launched a campaign earlier this year pleading for the State Government to install air-conditioning.

Ipswich classrooms are among the hottest in southeast Queensland.

Data collected by the Queensland Teachers' Union over the summer showed temperatures in Ipswich classrooms peaked at 43C.

When confronted with the figures, Education Minister Grace Grace clearly stated the rising temperatures would not sway her government.

Only schools in tropical North Queensland are entitled to government funded air-conditioning, despite facing similar temperatures to Ipswich.

The LNP has says that's not good enough.

LUCKY ONE: Karalee prep student Wyatt, 5, is one of the lucky kids across the Ipswich region. His classroom has air conditioning. Dad Michael says all new school buildings should be built with air conditioning.
"Currently there are children and teachers sweltering in classrooms with no air-conditioning," Ms Frecklington said.

"Last year, Gatton hit 45.7 degrees Celsius, Dalby hit 43, Warwick hit 42.2, Toowoomba hit 40.8 and in January Brisbane's maximum temperature was 37.5 degrees.

"How can children possibly learn and how can teachers teach in these conditions?

"This is why, as a part of our education plan, we will air-condition every classroom in Queensland so our children have the best possible chance at learning.

"This is all part of our plan to make Queensland kids the smartest in the nation.

"Cool kids are smart kids."

In February, during a visit to Bremer State High School, Minister Grace said the current Cooler Schools Policy was "serving us well".

"We would love to have air-conditioning in every Queensland school," Minister Grace said.

"But those costs are exorbitant."

 

Ipswich classroom temperatures

  • 39C at 10.40am
  • 43C at 2pm
  • 42C at 3pm

  Source: Queensland Teachers' Union

 

cooking our kids by Helen Spelitis

