Pledge to fund more hospital beds, improve roads

LNP Candidate for Scenic Rim Jon Krause pledges $4.1 million to fund new hospital beds for Boonah Hospital.

HOSPITAL funding will be boosted at Boonah Hospital under an LNP State Government.

The LNP candidate for Scenic Rim Jon Krause has pledged $4.1 million to fund new beds at Boonah Hospital, if elected.

Mr Krause is the sitting MP for the seat formerly known as Beaudesert.

He has held the seat, which now covers a larger area including most of the Scenic Rim region including parts of Jimboomba and Boonah, since 2012.

Mr Krause said the funding would deliver better health services for residents in the Fassifern region with more hospital beds and better support.

The additional funding would see 22 beds become available, up from 18.

"Not only will this funding provide social benefits to the community, it will take pressure off the existing health services," Mr Krause said.

"Boonah Hospital treats patients from a very wide geographical area, and especially in emergencies is a vital part of keeping people safe and healthy in our region.

"It's a hell of a trip to Ipswich if you've been injured on a rural property south of Boonah - that's why Boonah Hospital is vital.

"Our community has told me they want to see Boonah Hospital increase their services, and I've listened by bringing this commitment."

LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington said only the LNP's Jon Krause would deliver the additional hospital beds at Boonah Hospital.

"Only a vote for Jon Krause will see this project become a reality," Ms Frecklington said.

She said the Labor Party had taken the people of the Scenic Rim for granted.

$3 million to upgrade major road

JON Krause has also pledge $3 million to upgrade Ipswich-Boonah Rd between Peak Crossing and Ipswich.

He said the upgrade would provide additional overtaking lanes to increase safety and fix one of the region's traffic "bottlenecks".

"Residents who use Ipswich-Boonah Road have told me time and time again that this road is getting busier and requires improvement to keep traffic moving," Mr Krause said.

"These upgrades will alleviate pressure between Peak Crossing and Ipswich, particularly when slower heavy vehicles or agricultural vehicles hold back a long line of traffic."