Pledge for crypt consultation before excavation

DISCUSS: Councillor Sheila Ireland at the Ipswich General Cemetery where the lost crypt of Joseph Fleming was discovered.

DISCUSS: Councillor Sheila Ireland at the Ipswich General Cemetery where the lost crypt of Joseph Fleming was discovered. Hayden Johnson

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

CONSULTATION will occur with the family of a politician buried in an underground crypt after concerns about its future.

An "extremely rare” tomb containing Joseph Fleming and his wife, Phoebe, was located at the Ipswich General Cemetery.

The Ipswich City Council planned to engage a university's archaeological faculty and had secured the voluntary services of a stonemason to excavate and document the Fleming crypt.

But descendants of Mr Fleming, one of Queensland's first politicians, have conflicting opinions about the site's future.

His great-great niece, Narelle Radunt, acknowledged the prominent excavation of the crypt could lead to desecration of the area.

But she agreed the community would be interested in the crypt's contents and the process of a formal dig.

"If it's done right, none of us have a problem with it,” she said.

Councillor Sheila Ireland told the Queensland Times there was still a long process before the earth is broken in search of the crypt.

She declared the council would consult with the Flemings' descendants about any excavation.

"Council is investigating all the options and we want to work with all the family members where possible,” she said.

She said a member of the Fleming family was "very supportive of council's plan”.

But Cr Ireland acknowledged there was still a "lot of work to be done”.

"We're not going to be doing anything tomorrow,” she said.

The anticipated size and quality of the Fleming tomb have the council excited about its contents.

It is estimated the top of the crypt is about four feet below the surface.

In 1860 Mr Fleming was elected for West Moreton to the Legislative Assembly, but never said a word in parliament.

He resigned in 18562 after being declared bankrupt, before later re-entering parliament in 1866.

After he was again defeated, Mr Fleming became a store-keeper.

He died in Ipswich in 1891.