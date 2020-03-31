Menu
MP pleads for residents to ‘stay in your suburb’

by Daniel Bateman
31st Mar 2020 12:54 PM
CAIRNS residents have been urged not to leave their suburbs, as the region's COVID-19 tally has kept climbing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the Far North has risen to 22, with one more case of the fast-spreading infection identified in Cairns in the past 24 hours.

There were 33 cases of the potentially deadly disease confirmed yesterday across the state, taking Queensland's overall tally to 689.

Cairns remains the biggest hotspot for the pandemic outside of the state's southeast.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy addresses the media after the Local Leadership Committee meeting held at council chambers. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Cairns MP Michael Healy urged residents to stop excessively stockpiling grocery items, and maintain social distancing.

"We're doing this because we want to protect the less fortunate in the community," he said.

"There will be many people who may get the virus, and it may have very little impact on them.

"But it's the older people, and people with underlying medical problems that we need to look after.

"That's why everyone needs to think of others, and why people should stay in their suburbs," he said. "This school holiday is a break, not a holiday: people need to stay in their suburbs."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland's border restrictions will be toughened from Friday.

"We are still seeing a lot of people coming across our borders and it's got to stop," she said.

"Stay in your state, stay in your suburb, and stay safe."

Originally published as Please 'stay in your suburb' to curb virus spread

