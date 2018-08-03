Please Sam, no more field goals!

ICE COOL: Sam Caslick pictured kicking a monster field goal which won the Ipswich Jets the game against Sunshine Coast back in round seven of the Intrust Super Cup.

ICE COOL: Sam Caslick pictured kicking a monster field goal which won the Ipswich Jets the game against Sunshine Coast back in round seven of the Intrust Super Cup. Josh Woning

THREE is the number of weeks until something becomes a habit.

Two is the number of field goals Sam Caslick has kicked to win a match for the Ipswich Jets this season.

The first came in round seven against tomorrow's opponents the Sunshine Coast Falcons, and the second in the dying stages of last weekend's win at Redcliffe.

But the first-year Jet hopes his services are not required to be made a habit, when the Jets host the Falcons at North Ipswich Reserve.

"I actually joked with (Falcon Lachlan Roe) who used to play with the Jets. He commented on my Facebook post and said, 'I hope this doesn't happen again'," Caslick explained.

"I said hopefully we're too far ahead to have to worry about field goals."

Caslick said the team was "pumped" to return to North Ipswich after more than a month on the road, and are primed for a "must-win" clash with the Falcons.

"My mates have been asking all week if our season is over, because they haven't been able to come out and watch us at North Ipswich," Caslick said.

"The team is relieved, our families are relieved - everyone is happy for us to be back home for the next couple of weeks."

The former Australian Rugby Sevens star and junior touch football standout is also excited at the opportunity to play against a familiar face in the Falcons line-up.

"I used to play touch with (halfback) Ryley Jacks," Caslick said.

"I haven't seen him in a while. It'll be good to play against him.

"He's doing really well with the Storm. We have to watch for he and his brother (Rhys) in the halves, and they have some quick outside backs as well. We'll just have to be on our toes."

Marmin Barba appears primed to break the Jets' all-time try-scoring record this weekend.

He drew level with great Donald Malone on 67 tries in 67 matches with his double against Redcliffe.

"I don't think Marmin will be too worried about breaking the record," Caslick said.

"He'll just be keen on making sure we get over the line.

"But when he does score, you'll see a big reaction from his teammates and the crowd I'm sure."

A win tomorrow would be a double boost for the Jets' finals aspirations.

The Falcons occupy the sixth and last finals position, one win ahead of the Jets.

But if Caslick is required to sink his boot through the ball for a late winner, he knows who to call on.

"All that's gotta happen is Ben White has to play the ball. Both times it's been him," Caslick joked.

Intrust Super Cup Round 21: Saturday (3pm) - Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons at North Ipswich Reserve