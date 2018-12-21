'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition. Supplied

A LENNOX Head man who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries remains in a critical condition.

Mick Murphy was found unconscious on the road around 1.45am on Thursday.

On Friday morning a Gold Coast University Hospital representative said Mr Murphy's condition had not changed.

"He is still listed as being in a critical condition," she said.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up by family friend Brie Ledingham.

Ms Ledinham's post reads: "Mick Murphy, a Lennox local, surfer, bricky, husband and father, was in a skateboarding accident, he was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

"He has two beautiful daughters and a loving wife please help this beautiful family."

As of 10am, 41 people had raised $3,740 of the $20,000 goal in the past 11 hours.

