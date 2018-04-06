PLEASE EXPLAIN: Super dump pitch has issues

A CONTROVERSIAL application to establish a super dump in Ipswich does not contain enough information to be accurately assessed.

The State Government has carried out a review of the application waste giant Austin BMI Pty Ltd lodged with Ipswich City Council in February. If approved, the facility could take 15.7 million cubic metres of waste over 18-years.

This week the company was issued with a five-page information request.

The State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Department information request highlights missing data, incorrect calculations, insufficient water sampling, non-compliant air quality data and a lack of information regarding traffic management.

BMI said it was preparing a detailed response to the issues raised.

Both the State Government and Ipswich City Council are responsible for assessing the application to establish a landfill at the disused coal mine in New Chum.

On March 18, the council issued a letter to BMI saying it did not require any further information for the application.

But the State Government's letter dated April 3 includes requests for information on the quality of water to be drained from the mining void into a tributary of Six Mile Creek.

It also queries why sampling already undertaken did not consider heavy metal contaminants cobalt and iron, and points out errors in calculations.

Clarification has also been sought on the type of material to be brought into the site as application documents include a landfill gas management system with a gas flare and engine.

BMI has said no putrescible waste would be brought into the site to generate gas with the facility to take mostly construction and demolition waste, and commercial and industrial waste.

It re-affirmed that yesterday saying gas would be generated over a long period of time from "materials such as timber, paper and any green waste that cannot be recovered and recycled".

BMI Group general manager Mark Dekker said there would always be a minor component of material capable of breaking down over time to produce landfill gas.

"(We) have gone beyond best practice for these types of landfills and decided to install a landfill gas collection system to ensure gases generated within the landfill are collected and destroyed through the flare," Mr Dekker said.

The company has until July 3 to respond, or the application will be assessed based on the information provided.