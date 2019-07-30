‘Please be nice’: Karl Stefanovic makes his return to hosting

Karl Stefanovic has returned to hosting duties this afternoon for the first time since being axed from the Today Show, issuing a plea for kindness to his audience.

The former Channel 9 breakfast personality stepped behind the microphone on 2GB to host the 12-3pm afternoon show for Steve Price who this morning hosted breakfast for an absent Alan Jones

He is joined by radio veteran Clinton Maynard who serves as an anchor, guiding the show in and out of ad breaks.

Stefanovic opened the program by asking listeners to "please be nice" before declaring he was a "radio novice". He then proceeded to tell the audience that he had his "training wheels on this morning" before his timing error was corrected by Maynard.

"It was 15 years of saying good morning to the nation," Stefanovic apologised.

Steve Price took over afternoons from Chris Smith two weeks ago. Picture: Dylan Robinson

He has been joined by Karl Stefanovic for short guest segments. Picture: Jono Searle

Earlier this month, 2GB management named Stefanovic as one of six "regular contributors" to join The Steve Price Show following Chris Smith's departure from the number one rated Sydney station.

Price made the switch from nights to afternoons on July 15 following a dramatic period for 2GB's parent company Macquarie Media which saw listeners protest outside its Pyrmont offices against planned line-up changes.

Erin Molan, Deb Knight, Phil Gould, Rita Panahi and Mieke Buchan were also enlisted to appear in guest spots in an effort to beef up exposure for the new program.

Chris Smith supporters meet with Macquarie Media National Executive Producer Michael Thompson to protest line-up changes. Picture: James Gourley

Smith with two of his children. Source: Instagram/chrissmithradio

Today's fill in role is a significant step up from Stefanovic's 30 minute weekly guest segment with Price but isn't the first time listeners have heard the television broadcaster in a dominant radio role.

In 2015, Stefanovic filled in for Ben Fordham in drive during a non-ratings period.