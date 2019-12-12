Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Plea to parents as southeast school runs dry

by Shiloh Payne
12th Dec 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TAMBORINE MOUNTAIN State School has run out of water and parents have been asked to send kids with full bottles as the school year draws to an end.

With no town water supply in Tamborine Mountain, the school relied on its own bore and tank water before it ran dry yesterday.

A spokeswoman from the Department of Education said the school would continue to operate as usual, with supplied bottled water for students and staff.

"In collaboration with QBuild, the Department of Education is ensuring water is delivered to the school for the remainder of the week prior to the school holidays," she said.

Tank water access meant that toilets and basins remained functional, though hand sanitiser was required in bathrooms and classrooms, the spokeswoman said.

"Questions about Tamborine Mountain water supplies should be directed to Scenic Rim Regional Council," she said.

Water would be available for the school's outside-hours care provider.

More Stories

bottled water climate change drought education department out of water tamborine mountain state school water shortage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman’s second jail term for erratic drink driving suspended

        premium_icon Woman’s second jail term for erratic drink driving suspended

        Crime An Ipswich woman received her second jail sentence for drink driving crimes that feature high alcohol readings.

        • 12th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        premium_icon Toys pulled from shelves posed ‘significant threat’ to kids

        Parenting Five unsafe toys have been removed from Queensland retailers’ shelves, with some of...

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        How much rain did Ipswich get last night?

        Weather Residents received between nothing and 50mm of rain last night despite some areas...

        Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        premium_icon Residents urged to report stink as hearsay muddies waters

        Environment Residents copping wafts of bad smells should to continue reporting