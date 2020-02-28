Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg.
News

Plea to help find missing Bundy girl

brittiny edwards
28th Feb 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday.

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore (below) with Queensland registration 796XQF at the BP service station on Ryan Street in Bundaberg North at 6.25pm on February 26.

 

The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 796XQF.
The girl was last seen getting into a blue Holden Commodore with Queensland registration 796XQF.

She is described as caucasian, about 155cm tall with blonde hair and a slight build.

The girl was wearing a black singlet, white shorts and white shoes.

It is believed she is travelling with a 19-year-old man and may be in South East Queensland.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000407998

bundaberg missing girl missing girl bundaberg missing person
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiffany Taylor's fraught messages for cash

        premium_icon Tiffany Taylor's fraught messages for cash

        Crime A teen was desperate for money to pay her rent in the days before she disappeared and sent messages on a social website in a bid to raise the funds.

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:35 PM
        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        News Sunwater appeals the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:31 PM
        Labor endorses former ETU official in Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon Labor endorses former ETU official in Bundamba by-election

        News It comes after MP Jo-Ann Miller quit politics last week.

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:27 PM
        Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        premium_icon Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        News THIEVES have left a business owner ‘devastated’ after a strange break-in where they...

        • 28th Feb 2020 4:00 PM