Plea for more volunteers as JP numbers decline

Vishwa Gounder is calling on community-minded people to volunteer their time to become a JP.

JUSTICE of the Peace volunteer Vishwa Gounder loves helping people with their legal documents.

The Collingwood Park resident has volunteered as a JP since 2007, and can often be found at Redbank Plaza where he is witnessing and signing formal documents or hearing certain types of court matters.

"I enjoy volunteering as a JP because you get to meet a lot of people from different walks of life and see lots of different types of documents," he said.

With JP numbers dwindling at the plaza due to people retiring and illness, Mr Gounder is encouraging community-minded people to put their hands up to apply to become a JP and help this free service at the shopping centre continue.

"The maximum number of JPs I have had is 25, but that number is down to 13 now," Mr Gounder said.

"When I am doing the rosters, it does make it really hard, because most of the JPs are repeating themselves, doing more shifts.

"The more JPs I can get the better, but I could do with 30 to 40 more volunteers."

Mr Gounder has JPs set up outside Kmart on the third level of the plaza three days a week. You can visit them every Tuesday from 1-3pm, Thursday from 6-8pm and Saturday 10am-noon.

"It's a good environment working at the shopping centre," Mr Gounder said.

"In those two hour sessions we probably see close to 60 people."

To become a JP, you must be an Australian citizen, be aged 18 and over, be of good character, and be registered on the Queensland electoral role.

You must also complete a online training course which will provide you with the knowledge, skills and competencies required to perform your duties.

You cannot apply for a JP course if you have been convicted of a serious offence at any time (an indictable offence, irrespective of whether it was dealt with in the magistrates, district or supreme court), have been convicted of more than two offences of any kind at any time, have been convicted of an offence of any kind in the last five years, have been convicted of an alcohol or drug driving offence in the last five years, have been convicted of more than two traffic offences in the last four years, or are an undischarged bankrupt.

For more information, phone 1300 301 147, email jpsinthecommunity@justice.qld.gov.au, or log onto www.qld.gov.au and search how to become a JP.