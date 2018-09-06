Plea for more officers to help vulnerable children, families

DEDICATED officers who work with children in their darkest hour are encouraging others to consider a career in child safety.

During Child Protection Week, the State Government has moved to promote the work of the officers.

Claire works at Ipswich South Child Safety.

While the job had its highs and lows, she said it was rewarding.

"The biggest thing was when people were going through really awful times, I wanted to be there to make their awful times a little less awful," she said.

"You have these moments that are really hard, but then you have these moments that are great and being able to laugh with the people you work with and share the good times as well as share the hard times really makes a difference."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard praised the region's child safety officers and urged local people to consider joining their ranks.

"Child safety officers make such a valuable contribution to improving the lives of vulnerable children, young people and families who need it most," Ms Howard said.

"They are among the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to make a real difference to the lives of others in our community and I can think of no more valuable contribution that anyone can make."

Ms Howard said the stories of staff were inspirational.

She said the dedication, passion and hard work of Ipswich child safety officers was outstanding, but more were needed to further strengthen the child protection system.

"I would encourage anyone who has ever considered working in child safety to come on board and make a world of difference to children and families in need of support," she said.