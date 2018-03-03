Plea to upgrade Ipswich's 'third world' facilities

CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Merv Page would like to see the club relocate to Bundamba and change the track design from a two- turn track to a one-turn track.

CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC: Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Merv Page would like to see the club relocate to Bundamba and change the track design from a two- turn track to a one-turn track. David Nielsen

RACING Queensland should develop a quality infrastructure plan and move swiftly to build a new greyhound track in Ipswich, Jennifer Howard has declared.

Member for Ipswich Ms Howard issued her strongest call yet for the state's peak racing body to invest in the city.

She said residents "expected a lot better" than the Ipswich Showgrounds track.

"If we've got a facility that's a one-turn track, we'd attract quite a bit of racing here because there isn't something like that at the moment in the region," he said.

The two-turn showgrounds' greyhound track is too tight and poses a higher risk to the dogs than a one-turn circuit.

Ms Howard said Racing Queensland was investigating whether to invest in Ipswich to create a premier southeast Queensland track.

She said the track could be incorporated into Ipswich Turf Club and "invigorate the patronage there".

"I think it makes sense to have a multi-purpose racing facility here in Ipswich," she said.

After 30 years of lobbying, Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page's patience has been tested.

The club's lease at the showgrounds expires on May 20 and will force Mr Page to negotiate an extension or find somewhere else to race.

Mr Page was cautiously optimistic about Ms Howard's latest calls but said it would not offer a solution to the ending lease.

"You don't put a new track down in a week," he said.

Mr Page said the club did not care where it would move but said a change was needed for animals' welfare and racing quality.

"Our kennel block and racing facilities are just Third World," he said.

"We're about to embark on 16 days in a row starting next Sunday because Albion Park needs to close down again for maintenance.

"We're now hoping our tired facilities will be able to keep up."

The Ipswich Turf Club has been granted $13million from the State Government to upgrade its facility.

"I think it's good timing and I'd really like to see Racing Queensland come up with a strong, statewide, quality infrastructure plan," Ms Howard said.

Mr Page said the club had "been promised things for 30 years".

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said people have "to be mindful" of the animals' welfare racing on the existing track.

"The current track is not suitable for the welfare of the animal - it's a tight turning track," he said.

Cr Antoniolli was critical of the greyhound industry after the live-baiting scandal in 2015 and declared the "sport has blood on its hands".

"I have a personal view about greyhound racing and that's pretty well publicised," he said.