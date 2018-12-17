Plea for details on theft of ashes

POLICE are repeating their urgent call for information after two boxes of cremation ashes were stolen from a Willowbank cemetery last week.

The ashes of two deceased Ipswich men were stolen from Warrill Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

Two people entered and ransacked an office at the crematorium on Anderson Day Dr about 3.30am and took the ashes.

Both containers were made of plastic, about the size of a shoe box and had name plates taped to the top.

Police are appealing for the safe return of the ashes and are urging anyone with further information as to their whereabouts to come forward.

If you have any information phone 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.