Playtime gets bigger this winter

BUILD UP: An artist's impression of the new play equipment at Orion shopping centre.

BUILD UP: An artist's impression of the new play equipment at Orion shopping centre. Contributed

A MASSIVE new children's attraction, featuring in-built trampolines and an obstacle course, is being built at a popular Ipswich shopping centre.

Dubbed the Orion Playground, construction on the new $1.5million park began this week.

Orion Springfield Central manager Melissa Crittenden said the play equipment would also be wheelchair and disability friendly.

"We have listened to the kids as well as the mums, dads and grandparents in our community to ensure the new space delivers the best possible experience for everyone,” she said.

"The centrepiece of this innovative play space is the custom-built 11m tower.

"The slide from the top of the tower rewards little adventurers, while the 16m walkway offers children a new elevated vantage point to engage with the space around them.”

Scheduled to open in June, the playground has been designed and will be built by Urban Play, whose managing director Ben Urban said he hoped the equipment would encourage kids to be more active.

"The play space not only encourages children to challenge themselves and get active, but it also provides opportunity for parents to get involved and play alongside their children,” Mr Urban said.

The playground has ample shade and bench seating and is located metres away from one of Springfield's favourite cafes, Bookface Cafe.