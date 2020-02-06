Playoff race tightens

KEEN FOCUS: Musketeer Ben Strehlesteps up to the plate. Surfers Paradise’s National Baseball League pitchers are expected to put Ipswich under the blowtorch.

THE sixth-placed Ipswich Musketeers have a chance to close the gap between them and teams sitting above them on the ladder this weekend.

The Tivoli Club faces fourth-ranked Surfers Paradise at Beenleigh tomorrow night before storming their opponent’s home ground on Sunday.

The coastal outfit has secured two more wins than the Musketeers this season.

If Ipswich can overcome them in both encounters they will draw level.

Dual triumphs may not catapult them into the all-important top four, however, because the Coomera Cubs are also in the mix in fifth.

The Cubs have played one less game than Ipswich this season yet they lead the Musketeers by a victory.

With an extra game to play up Coomera’s sleeve and two matches of their own this weekend it means the Musketeers will still have their work cut out for them if they are to feature in the playoffs which begin on March 20.

If they are good enough Ipswich will have a chance to catch Coomera when the two contenders meet during the run into the finals.

Ipswich Musketeers coach Greg Suthers said it was a huge contest in the context of the season and the plan was to secure two from two over the men from the glitter strip and continue the march towards the premiership.

He said the side simply needed to keep knocking off rivals which sat above them on the ladder in the hope of leapfrogging them.

“We just need to keep winning if we want to make the playoffs,” he said.

“Surfers Paradise are tough to beat. They always have been. We have probably brought our best game when we have played them in the past and we’ll need our best again.”

Suthers said his troops were disappointed to relinquish the second clash against Redlands last week and would look to hit back against an outfit they had bettered two out of three occasions already this season.

“We had an opportunity to stay in it and get a win,” he said.

“But we have a level of confidence playing Surfers Paradise, so hopefully we can beat them and take two games.”

Surfers Paradise possess a pitching arsenal featuring National Baseball League talents.

Their presence is certain to test the Musketeers but Suthers backs his charges to handle the heat.

“Whenever the NBL guys are back it strengthens teams,” he said.

“There is no doubt but we have shown we can hit against them before the NBL season started, so we should be able to hit against them afterwards.

“In years gone by we have relied on our big hitters to keep us in the game.

“But this team relies on everybody to get on base and do their job. We have built it (the culture) up and if we get runners on we score them.

“We don’t have a power team but we have guys who can hit in situations where we can score runs.”

Outstanding defence has also been a pillar of the Muskies’ end-of-season surge and Suthers will count on his pitchers leading the way once more.

“The guys in the field perform better when the pitcher is throwing strikes and doing a good job,” he said.

“The communication increases and that’s how you play as a team. The boys are keeping their heads down and screwed on. They know we need to keep winning but they are not trying to think too far ahead, which is good.”

There is no chance of rain ruining the Musketeers’ finals hopes. If washed out Friday, Sunday will become a doubleheader. If both fixtures are abandoned they will be replayed mid-week.