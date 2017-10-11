Ipswich businessman changing kids' lives one km at a time

IN TRAINING: Ipswich businessman Steve Rainbow is getting ready to ride 1200km to raise money for sick kids.

IN TRAINING: Ipswich businessman Steve Rainbow is getting ready to ride 1200km to raise money for sick kids. Emma Clarke

SIX months before Steve Rainbow set off on a 1200km bike ride, he didn't even own a bicycle.

The Ipswich businessman borrowed a bike to take part in his first 1200kms For Kids Charity Bike Ride in 2015 and this week he is in training for his third event, on his very own professional road bicycle.

Mr Rainbow has not only developed a keen interest in cycling in the past two years, but a soft spot for helping Ipswich Hospital and other regional hospitals around Australia treat sick children.

The ride supports the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and the Children's Hospital Foundation, with funds raised going to provide life-saving medical equipment to hospitals along the route and the Queensland Tumour Bank in Brisbane.

This year up to 20 cyclists will ride from Sydney to Brisbane with a stop-off in Ipswich to donate equipment to the hospital.

"I'm very lucky. I have three grandchildren and a son of my own and I've never had an issue where I've had to go into hospital," Mr Rainbow said.

IN TRAINING: Ipswich businessman Steve Rainbow is getting ready to ride 1200kms to raise money for childrens' hospitals. Emma Clarke

"The good thing about the ride is we will be introduced to these children who come into the doctor with something simple like a sore throat and two hours later they can be in intensive care or in a coma and diagnosed with cancer.

"Every child has a right to laugh and a lot of kids don't get that opportunity."

Mr Rainbow said he became involved in the ride by coincidence and had spent the past two years doing all he could to help raise funds for sick kids.

"When I first started doing it, I never used the word passionate but now it is," he said.

"I got into it by mistake, I helped frame a jersey and now I'm riding in it.

"It's all about putting equipment in hospitals that they can't put in themselves. Hospitals want that equipment and can't get it through the normal system so we have the opportunity to raise as much money as we can so they can get it."

Get involved

To donate, go to 1200kmsforkids2017.everydayhero.com/au/ or call into to Articulate Framing, Nolans Plaza, Cnr Limestone and East St, Ipswich to meet Steve and support his fundraising campaign.