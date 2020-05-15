Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks set to open up

IPSWICH residents will be able to use council-run playground facilities, outdoor gym equipment and skate parks from this weekend.

Division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann said although people have been able to picnic in small groups, they will now be able to enjoy the city's beautiful parks even more.

"Ipswich prides itself on being a liveable city, so it will be great seeing people out and about again," she said.

"Following State Government health advice late last week, we've been able to send our officers to parks to ensure barbecues and water is connected.

"This will be done progressively over the next week."

Basketball and netball courts and tennis courts weren't locked up but the easing the restrictions means people are now free to use them.

Off-leash dog parks reopened last weekend.

The 21 dedicated off-leash parks and six on-leash parks throughout the city have been opened up again.

Council-owned nature reserves have been open for two weeks, except in areas where controlled burning has taken place.

Camping grounds are set to open mid-June in accordance with the State Government's plan to ease restrictions.

Discussions are being held to determine when pools will reopen.

Council's easing of restrictions is being staged in accordance with the conditions and time frames directed by the State Government.

Council will continue to be guided by the National Cabinet and the State Government in relation to COVID-19 as the health and wellbeing of our community remains the number one priority.