Players urge Dragons to rethink Dufty stance

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has made it clear that Matt Dufty isn’t part of the club’s plans moving forward.

But it seems the players are keen for him to stay on after he produced his finest 80 minutes in a Red V jersey to lead his side to a 52-24 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

The livewire fullback set up five tries and scored two of his own in his first game back from a shoulder injury to inject life into St George Illawarra’s sputtering season.

Dufty did everything a good fullback should as he backed up a break to score, floated on both sides of the field and showed finesse with his hands to create for his teammates, while he also out-enthused Jamayne Isaako to ground a loose ball in the shadows of halftime to give his team momentum heading into the break.

While he’s been a shining light in attack for the past few seasons, the club is not interested in his services going forward, although it’s not a view shared by everyone in the playing group.

“That performance from him was outstanding. Maybe if he keeps doing that then they’ll change their minds and they’ll sign him,” teammate Jack Bird said.

“Decisions aren’t always complete. They can change their minds in the long run, and hopefully they do because I want him to stay at the club. I want him around because ever since I came back to the Dragons, ‘Duff’ and I have had a tight bond and we’re great mates off the field.

“I felt devastated for him when I heard the news when they told him that he wasn’t going to stay. Hopefully, they change their mind and re-sign him because he’s definitely the player that we need at the back.”

"Something is not right, it doesn't make sense." 👀



After the game of his career, Matt Dufty is still not wanted by the Dragons... and people are scratching their heads as to why. 🤨🤔#9WWOS#NRLpic.twitter.com/ke5y0OuVNO — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) June 3, 2021

Griffin has hinted at why he’s happy to let the local junior leave, but neither he nor Dufty are willing to make those reasons public.

“You’ll have to ask Hook. It’s the decision the club wants to make so it’s out of my hands,” Dufty said after the game.

“It was heartbreaking and a tough pill to swallow, but that’s footy sometimes.

“I thought I was playing some good, consistent footy, so it was a bit of a shock.”

A small but parochial crowd stayed long after full-time to thank the players, with Dufty receiving the second loudest cheer after Jack de Belin.

“I nearly teared up running down the tunnel at the end of the game when the fans were banging on the cage,” he said.

“It was pretty emotional and I think I was overwhelmed there with happiness, but I was a bit upset. It’s a feeling I can’t describe. It was a special moment.”

The off-contract 25-year-old will have no shortage of suitors, with the Broncos and several other clubs in the market for an established fullback who can ball-play.

“It’s early days but I’m trying not to focus on that,” Dufty said of his future, adding that the Red V would always hold a special place in his heart.

“I’m trying to focus on playing good footy. I’ve got to do my talking on the field, and the rest will sort itself out.”

Originally published as Players urge Dragons to rethink Dufty stance