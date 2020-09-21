Players of the future given valuable game time at Knights

So close but so far: Ipswich Knights goal scorer Nick Edwards reflects on another missed opportunity. Picture: Cordell Richardson

So close but so far: Ipswich Knights goal scorer Nick Edwards reflects on another missed opportunity. Picture: Cordell Richardson

HAVING been in positions to win or drawn at least six of their recent losses, the Ipswich Knights gained much needed encouragement from the latest Football Queensland Premier League encounter.

Although leading competition leaders South West Thunder 2-0 before losing 3-2, the Knights gave four players of the future some valuable higher level experience.

Striker Alex Golding scored the Knights second goal after halftime to fire up Thunder at Bundamba.

He was joined by under-20 midfield trio Murray Thistlewaite, Darren Barton and Flyn Park in what head coach Andy Ogden welcomed in the Ipswich club's ongoing development.

"They all played really well. They really did,'' Ogden said.

"They proved to me that they're definitely future A-Grade players.

"The thing that hurt us the most is the fact that the guys I brought in did a superb job but they couldn't quite maintain it for 90 minutes because they haven't been playing at that level.''

Odgen said the Knights had opportunities to lead 3-0 which would have left South West in a difficult position to recover.

Striker Nick Edwards put the Knights 1-0 up early from some positive team build-up before goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg kept the home team in a strong position with some great saves.

Golding netted his goal after halftime before South West scored three times to snatch victory.

"You're playing the top team and you're going there with a plan and we blooded some youngsters and we just couldn't quite get the job done unfortunately,'' the Knights coach said.

With the Knights playing their third game in 11 games, South West capitalised as the home side tired.

"We just couldn't hold on,'' Ogden said.

"We are not that far away but that special person or that little bit of luck makes a big, big difference in football.''

Ogden is also grappling with some major injury issues like many football clubs at this stage of the disjointed season.

"The good thing is these 20's are going to have some enthusiasm,'' he said.

"They are going to show the other guys that these boys can play. It's a little bit more pressure.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've just got to keep enjoying ourselves, keep working hard and better.'

The Knights next match is against the Sunshine Coast on Sunday at Bundamba.

With Japanese midfielder Sho Otsuka the latest injury casualty, Ogden is hoping Josh Wilson can return this weekend.

STATE OF PLAY

FQPL: South West Thunder 3 def Ipswich Knights 2 (Nick Edwards, Alex Golding).