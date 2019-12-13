Player safety for kids a cool option in the heat

Ipswich tennis players were among the juniors called off the courts due to excessive heat in recent weeks. Picture: Rob Williams

BOMBER’S BLAST

IPSWICH is sweltering at the moment through some tough weather with all sports being tested.

The temperature rose to 42 last Saturday and some local sporting organisations had to make some tough decisions and cancel some junior fixtures.

While the kids just want to get on the field and play the sport they love, their governing body has a duty of care to protect them.

Kids will run around in the heat but when one collapses due to heat exhaustion then that is one too many.

I applaud these organisations and the actions they had to take.

Get on Brisbane Heat bandwagon

BBL cricket is about to start and I hope everyone gets on the Brisbane Heat bandwagon.

The Heat go into BBL with a line-up that can win the whole tournament but they will heavily rely on certain stars to perform at their best.

Sitting at the top of the tree is the biggest six-hitter in the world in Chris Lynn. If he fires, the Heat won’t lose too many games.

The addition of South African AB de Villiers is a huge gain while young up and comer Englishman Tom Banton will add more depth to their team. The BBL’s leading wicket-taker Ben Laughlin returns home making the Heat a genuine chance at winning the title.

The Heat side also has the services of Burns, Bryant, Cutting, Gannon, Heazlett, Khan, Kuhnemann, Labuschagne, Lalor, Pattinson, Peirson, Prestwidge, Renshaw, Swepson, Steketee and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The games are exciting and the Heat start their charge on Tuesday at the Gabba against the Thunder.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The Musketeers women’s baseball team. They went undefeated for the season culminating in a thrilling grand final victory.

2. Brisbane Heat BBL team. The women started the season slow but gathered momentum. Heat are now back-to-back BBL champions.

3. Queensland Government. A big tick for wanting to go ahead with trying to win the rights to host the 2032 Olympics. The benefits will outweigh the losses.

Sinners: 1. Russia. You do the crime you do the time and that’s exactly what a lot of Russian athletes now face after WADA handed down some strong punishment for drug taking.

2. Brisbane Roar. After winning two out of their past three matches they were on the way up but a 5-1 thumping by Sydney puts them back to square 1.

December 13 birthdays: 1. American golfer Rickie Fowler, winner of five PGA titles who has been ranked as high as four in the world.

2. AFL player and coach Terry Wallace, who lined up in 254 games for Hawthorn, Richmond and Footscray. He also coached 247 games with Western Bulldogs and Richmond.

On this day: 1. Clive Lloyd debuted 1966 for the West Indies scoring 82 and 78 against India.

2. Greg Chappell scored 108 on debut in 1970 against England at the WACA.

3. South African Johan Kriek wins his second straight Australian Open defeating American Steve Denton 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Bomber’s best: Last week I tipped Everton to end their run of outs and they did just that by defeating Chelsea as outsiders. This week I am tipping the Brisbane Heat to open their BBL campaign with a win.