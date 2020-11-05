Origin layer ratings: Premiership star an Origin flop

Who starred and stunk in State of Origin Game 1.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Daly Cherry-Evans, Josh Addo-Carr and Damien Cook were key players in State of Origin I.

NEW SOUTH WALES

James Tedesco - 7

He's had more dominant displays but the Roosters custodian was as busy as ever and ran for more metres than anybody else on the field.

Daniel Tupou - 6

Got through a heap of work but his loose offload that led to Munster's try was a crucial error and one that could cost him his spot for Origin II.

Clint Gutherson - 4

Started well and showed good touch for Addo-Carr's first try, but Capewell got the better of him in the second half. His inexperience as a centre came through.

Jack Wighton - 4

Like Gutherson, his lack of familiarity with his position hurt him. Struggled to match Gagai and missed five tackles, the most of any player on the field.

Josh Addo-Carr - 7

Very strong on both sides of the ball with some key early defensive reads matched with excellent finishing.

Luke Keary - 5

We're not used to seeing him be so quiet in a big match. Tried to spark the Blues but couldn't find the killer blow.

Nathan Cleary - 5

Had a tidy first half and went to the line well for Addo-Carr's first try but the Blues needed more from him in the second half. Kicking game left something to be desired.

Daniel Saifiti - 7

Ran for more metres than any other Blues forward. His footwork and power worked a treat in both his stints. Can hold his head high.

Damien Cook - 6

In the opening stages nobody looked like more of a threat and was on the spot to score the opening try, but he couldn't quite maintain his momentum.

Junior Paulo - 6

His first stint was terrific as he caused plenty of trouble for the Maroons in the middle of the field, but the big man couldn't match that intensity when he came back on.

Boyd Cordner - 6

Looked gone after he banged his head in the first half but returned to the field and got through plenty of work.

Tyson Frizell - 5

A quiet night. He can be such an attacking weapon on the edge of the ruck but it feels like it's been a while since we've seen that at this level. Needs a big one in Sydney.

Jake Trbojevic - 6

Tackled and passed well, as he always does, and led the Blues' line speed when he was on the field but only managed 70 metres.

Cody Walker - 6

Sparked the Blues to life when he came on with 20 to go and seemed to get more out of Keary and Cleary. Played a crucial role in Addo-Carr's second try, which might exorcise the demons from his Origin debut.

Payne Haas - 5

Might be better suited to starting. The Broncos big man is famed for his motor, but he couldn't give the Blues the impact they needed off the bench.

Cameron Murray - n/a

Got injured in his first run and the Blues missed him, especially defensively.

Angus Crichton - 4

Played plenty of minutes in the middle of the field but couldn't bend the line in attack. Another who might be looking over his shoulder for Origin II.

TOTAL: 89

QUEENSLAND

AJ Brimson - 7

The game didn't come to him, so he went after it. His energy and speed at the back made him dangerous and back up to start the Queensland fightback.

Xavier Coates - 7

Undoubtedly the first of many Origins. Looked up to this level and finished with a try in a very strong debut.

4. Dane Gagai - 8

He's a good player for South Sydney but in Origin he's a superhero. Was switched to centre late and played a blinder, dominating Wighton and looking dangerous with every touch. Should have been man of the match.

18. Kurt Capewell - 7

Call him the Kingslayer. Had a huge second half and beat Gutherson cold in the lead-up to Brimson's try. His physicality was a major asset and Queensland will hope he's fit for Sydney.

5. Phillip Sami - 5

Was thrown into the game late after Lee went down and was solid without standing out.

6. Cameron Munster - 7

Not his flashiest performance but kept at it and his tenacity was rewarded with a try. Did a lot of the kicking and organising, which isn't always his greatest strength, but he did a fine job with both.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 5

Shrugged off a horror first half to have some nice moments in the comeback. After an embarrassing early penalty miss he landed some crucial goals. A curious call for man of the match.

8. Christian Welch - 6

Defended very well throughout and while his impact with the ball couldn't match Papalii's he held up his end well

9. Jake Friend - 6

The Roosters skipper has been waiting years for this chance and he let nobody down with a busy display around the ruck. Topped the tackle count for the Maroons.

10. Josh Papalii - 7

A mighty first stint helped keep Queensland in the game when things looked their bleakest. Arguably the Maroons' most important player.

11. Felise Kaufusi - 6

Had a hectic night and was forced to switch edges, which limited his impact in attack, but the Melbourne back-rower defended stoutly.

12. Coen Hess - 4

Was hooked after a quiet opening stint and did not return.

Cameron Munster and the Maroons celebrate victory. Picture: Brett Costello

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 6

Stood up on debut with Papalii and Welch. He'll be better for the run and has a massive future at this level.

14. Ben Hunt - 6

Queensland asked a lot of him and he did the job. Spent heaps of time in the middle and helped free up the attack.

15. Lindsay Collins - 6

The Maroons roared back to life after the break and much of it was on the back of his strong carries. Gave Queensland plenty of thrust in the middle.

16. Jai Arrow - 5

Helped lift the intensity after the break. His line speed in defense was crucial in wrestling back the momentum.

17. Jaydn Su'A - 5

Will likely start for Origin II. His athleticism was an asset when he came on the field and he looked likely when he got a little bit of space.

TOTAL: 103

Originally published as Player ratings: Premiership star an Origin flop