Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tupou's winning try
Rugby Union

Player ratings: Marika unleashes the beast

by Julian Linden
9th Nov 2020 11:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Wallabies scored an upset win against the All Blacks in Brisbane, and while they had several strong performers, one man stood out.

 

15. Tom Banks - 7/10

Bounced back strongly after being dropped last week with one of his best games for the Wallabies.

14. Tom Wright - 7

Really impressive debut capped by a try with his first touch of the ball. Will play plenty more matches.

13. Jordan Petaia - 6

Limited opportunities but always looked half a chance to do something. Injuries remain biggest worry.

12. Hunter Paisami - 7

Underrated player. Lost possession a few times but his hard running and defence were top class.

11. Marika Koroibete - 9

Had the All Blacks sweating every time he got his hands on the pill and tough in defence. Unlucky to get a yellow card.

 

 

 

10. Reece Hodge - 8

Great team player who can just slot into any role. Not a natural No, 10 but loves a scrap.

9. Nic White - 6

Annoyed the All Blacks from go to woah with all his chatter but had an up and down match.

8. Harry Wilson - 7

Another workhorse performance. Would like to see him attack the blindside more.

7. Michael Hooper - 7

The busiest player on the field and led by example when the Wallabies were a man down.

6. Lachie Swinton - 3

Made some monster hits but his undeserved red card was a killer blow.

5. Matt Philip - 8

Most improved player this series and just keeps getting better and better.

 

 

 

4. Rob Simmons - 5

Didn't have the same impact he has when coming off the bench. Tried hard but gave away a couple of penalties.

3. Allan Alaalatoa - 6

Did everything asked of him but will face a hard time keeping Taniela Tupou on the bench after his replacement scored the winning try.

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa - 6

Made some erratic throws early on but didn't put a foot wrong after that and made some handy runs.

1. James Slipper - 6

Scrummaged and tackled well but went off injured in his 100th Test.

 

 

 

RESERVES:

16. Folau Fainga'a - 4

17. Angus Bell - 6

18. Taniela Tupou - 6

19. Ned Hanigan - 4

20. Liam Wright - 4

21. Tate McDermott - 4

22. Noah Lolesio - 5

23. Filipo Daugunu - 4

Community Newsletter SignUp
bledisloe cup rugby union wallabies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four people charged after alleged late night brawl

        Premium Content Four people charged after alleged late night brawl

        Crime One man was treated for cuts to his hand and others suffered minor injuries in the late night incident

        Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after rollover

        Premium Content Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after rollover

        News A man has been killed and a woman airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled...

        Fifth-generation local nabs esteemed award

        Premium Content Fifth-generation local nabs esteemed award

        News Popular Turf Club figure recognised in Ipswich business awards

        'Stab him, kill him': Bricks fly as party erupts into brawl

        Premium Content 'Stab him, kill him': Bricks fly as party erupts into brawl

        Crime A man was allegedly stabbed during a fight involving more than 20 people in Ipswich...