Player of nationals shares wisdom

FIT FOR SUCCESS: Long-serving Queensland masters hockey player Chris Fenton has been selected to tour South Africa next year. Cordell Richardson

HAVING already represented Australia, Hancocks Reserve Grade utility Chris Fenton had some timely advice for rookie national player Stu Darby.

"Just enjoy it,'' said Fenton, who has also represented Queensland 10 times at national masters championships.

"It's a different set-up (in the national team). It's a different expectation.''

However, as with all masters hockey, Fenton said the focus was on playing your best with a sense of camaraderie in a well-organised team.

Darby represented the Queensland over-50s at the recent Australian championships in Bunbury and Bussleton.

Inside forward/centre half Fenton was named player of the tournament, having just moved into the over-55's competition.

Preparing for his first World Cup next year, Fenton experienced higher level hockey with the Australian team which played in three Trans-Tasman Tests against New Zealand earlier in the year.

Tamworth-born Fenton played for Hancocks in this year's Ipswich competition after stints in Sydney, England and Brisbane.

At the recent national championships in Western Australia, the Queensland over 55's had a superb series, winning the silver medal after losing 1-0 to NSW in the final.

The Queenslanders earlier beat Victoria 2-0, NSW 1-0, South Australia 2-0 and Western Australia Country 1-0, also twice drawing 0-0 with Western Australia.

Showing that masters hockey still offers competitive challenges, Fenton said this year's nationals required a new focus for the Queensland team.

"It was a completely different tournament for us (Queensland) and it was a completely different strategy,'' he said.

"We had a lot of players who come in that were learning at that level . . . and so we played a more strategic defensive role.''

When he got selected last year, Fenton was given a 60-page fitness program.

"That's the enjoyable part,'' Fenton said. "You want to turn up to a tournament in your best nick and we have to send away a lot of stats to the team physios and trainers.

"The hard part is dealing with injury and dealing with some disappointments through injury.''